$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 4,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

