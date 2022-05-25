$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652,955 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

