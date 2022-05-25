$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Antero Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

