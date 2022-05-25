-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

CLMT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 115,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

