$0.11 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

CLPR opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

