-$0.07 EPS Expected for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 417,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

