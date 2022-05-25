-$0.06 EPS Expected for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $348,161,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,212,000 after buying an additional 18,000,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 326,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.