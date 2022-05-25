$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. 246,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,458. The company has a market capitalization of $985.54 million, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.35. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.