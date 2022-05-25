-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Tower Hill Mines.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of THM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 68,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,232. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.51.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

