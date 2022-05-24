Zynecoin Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $36,164.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

