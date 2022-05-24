ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

