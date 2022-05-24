Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

