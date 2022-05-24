Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. 7,135,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. NIKE has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

