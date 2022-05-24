Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.60. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. 27,172,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

