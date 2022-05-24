Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) will post $13.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.18 million and the lowest is $13.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $60.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.51 million to $62.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.92 million, with estimates ranging from $69.99 million to $75.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,465. The company has a market cap of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

