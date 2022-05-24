Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ChargePoint posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.