Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.69. 659,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,472. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

