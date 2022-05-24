Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

