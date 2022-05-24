Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 1,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,223. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

