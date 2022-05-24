Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.22. FedEx reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FDX opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.