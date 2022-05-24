Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 8,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

