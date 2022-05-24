Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 606,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

