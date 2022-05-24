Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

SMG stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 526,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,175. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $26,901,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

