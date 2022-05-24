Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 762,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

