Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $390.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.70 million and the highest is $402.57 million. Exelixis reported sales of $385.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 62,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,177. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,403 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

