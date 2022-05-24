Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce $14.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.59 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $59.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

