Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $1.02. Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
