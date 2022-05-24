Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $1.02. Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

