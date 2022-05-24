Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce $166.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.38 million and the lowest is $163.10 million. Switch posted sales of $141.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $671.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $675.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $762.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 3,278,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 837.21 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

