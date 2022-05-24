Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $338.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.41 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $15,908,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBLK traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

