Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post $6.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the lowest is $5.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255,430. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

