Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.79 million to $78.80 million. Alphatec posted sales of $62.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $316.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $316.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $389.08 million, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $395.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 211,490 shares valued at $1,741,949. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.65. 773,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $778.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

