YooShi (YOOSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289,331.00

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $52.45 million and $289,331.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YooShi alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034074 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000262 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.