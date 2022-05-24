Yarra Square Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Vimeo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.