XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for about 9.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 216.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 744,880 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,717,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 11,891,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,807. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

