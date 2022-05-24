WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $595,708.00

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $595,708.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

