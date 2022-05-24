Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 32,705 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,705 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,291. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

