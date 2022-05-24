Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 205,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,812,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.