Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 14,129 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. 16,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
