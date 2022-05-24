Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.79 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,689 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,631,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 563,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

