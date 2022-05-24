Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mplx by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 159,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

MPLX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 12,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,410. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

