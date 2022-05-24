Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,961 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.66.

ZS stock traded down $10.47 on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. 15,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,920. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

