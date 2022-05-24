Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 4,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of XOP stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $147.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

