Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 23,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

