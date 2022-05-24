Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 135,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,691. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

