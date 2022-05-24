Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 618 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.85 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.