Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,675 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,030 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $175.23. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

