WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

WLDBF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

