WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.61 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $186.61 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

