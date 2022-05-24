WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. WHALE has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00008530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,233.73 or 0.82968556 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00511307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034036 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.82 or 1.46396007 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000264 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

