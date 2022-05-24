WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,411,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,375. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

